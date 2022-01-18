Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. 537,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,249,420. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

