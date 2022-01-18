TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.67. 99,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,160. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

