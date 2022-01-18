Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 1.6% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918,730. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.