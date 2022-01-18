Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 6,957 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 172,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,080. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

