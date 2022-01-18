Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Raised by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

KEYS opened at $187.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

