Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Activision shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Activision’s dependence on a handful of its franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and King Digital’s Candy Crush that make up more than 70% of its revenues is a concern. Delayed launch of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV is expected to hurt growth prospects. Intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Continued investment in the digital market is likely to hurt Activision’s profitability in the near term. However, an expanding user base is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and the top line. Growing popularity of Diablo II: Resurrected is anticipated to drive the top line growth.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATVI. Wedbush lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $5,858,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

