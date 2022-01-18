Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. 8,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,725.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

