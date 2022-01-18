Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Drops By 44.1%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 30.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LGVN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Longeveron has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 629.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Longeveron by 811.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Longeveron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

