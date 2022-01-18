American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

