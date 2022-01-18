Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 868,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OCUP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

