CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.43

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.43 and last traded at $107.10, with a volume of 1475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,719.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. The firm had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $2.93 dividend. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29,300.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

