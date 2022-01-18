Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.55

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.55 and last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

