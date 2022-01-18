Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading Down 5.1%

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.56. 619,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 977,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.