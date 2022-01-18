Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.84

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.84 and last traded at $101.15, with a volume of 9126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

