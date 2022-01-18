Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. SM Energy posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,950%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,919,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,137,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SM Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SM traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $37.19. 23,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

