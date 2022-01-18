Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up 3.0% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $19,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 26.9% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Nestlé by 18.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Nestlé by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 703.3% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 6.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

