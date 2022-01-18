Somerville Kurt F Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

