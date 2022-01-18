Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.