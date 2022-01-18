Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 1,171 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 154,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,071 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $144.67 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

