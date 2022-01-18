Qtum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130.57 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $7.72 or 0.00018541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $764.45 million and approximately $130.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,972,683 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

