Depth Token Reaches Market Cap of $126,154.61 (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Depth Token has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Depth Token has a total market cap of $126,154.61 and $117,931.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

