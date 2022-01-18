Keep Network Hits Market Capitalization of $366.61 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $366.61 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 610,623,273 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

