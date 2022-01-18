CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

