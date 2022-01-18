Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 120 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.16 and a 200-day moving average of $187.64.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.