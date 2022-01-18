Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 163,832 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163,832 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $64,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Masimo stock opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,989 shares of company stock worth $40,575,344. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

