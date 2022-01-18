Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Target worth $94,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 50.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 104.8% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.29.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

