AGF Investments LLC Buys 553 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 307.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $217.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

