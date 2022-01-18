Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,094 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.80.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

