Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $89.17 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114,058 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $89,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 28,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 10,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

