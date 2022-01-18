Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,480,830. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $204.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

