Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL stock opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

