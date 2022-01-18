Dempze Nancy E Buys 980 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $380.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

