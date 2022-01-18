BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 346 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.78. 873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.42. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

