Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $127,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,490,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,902,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,848,000 after acquiring an additional 291,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,180. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

