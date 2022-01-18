Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,536 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $57,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.