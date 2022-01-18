Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $107,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 958,720 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,524,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $24,417,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.71. 61,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

