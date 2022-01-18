Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is Aew Capital Management L P’s 4th Largest Position

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 5.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Ventas were worth $167,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,281,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. 6,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

