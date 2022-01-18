Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty accounts for about 1.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $55,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRC. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

KRC traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $69.14. 483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

