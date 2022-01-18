SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. 18,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

