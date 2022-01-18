Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,969 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,960. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.