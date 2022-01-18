BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 54,270 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank owned 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $35,710,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. 5,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

