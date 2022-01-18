Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 44.3% in December

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $534.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.