Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 3,171 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 6.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $40,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $282.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

