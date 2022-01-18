The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of Cooper Companies worth $157,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $410.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.84 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.