Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Update

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

MINM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Minim has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Minim will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

