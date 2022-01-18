Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EKTAY stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

