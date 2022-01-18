Blank Wallet (BLANK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $370,298.00

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $370,298.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059241 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.70 or 0.07527212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,524.64 or 0.99679420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

