Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Evolus by 46.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EOLS traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,420. Evolus has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.