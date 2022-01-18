Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.54 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $50.54 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00005556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00184251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,986 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

