Head to Head Survey: First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) vs. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties 11.71% 4.08% 1.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties $2.77 billion 6.97 $872.73 million $2.04 60.53

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Boston Properties 1 5 7 0 2.46

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 42.11%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $127.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Summary

Boston Properties beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

